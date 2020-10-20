IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,436 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

