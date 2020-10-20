IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,244 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

