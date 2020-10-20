IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,195 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.49. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.37.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

