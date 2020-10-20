IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $419.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $431.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

