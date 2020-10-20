$119.76 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $119.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.78 million and the highest is $120.60 million. CRA International reported sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $489.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $490.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $509.19 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $521.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CRA International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

CRAI stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $599,490.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,973 shares of company stock valued at $530,639 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

