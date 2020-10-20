Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $55,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

