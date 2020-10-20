IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

