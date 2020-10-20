Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 97.5% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

