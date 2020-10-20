IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

