Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

