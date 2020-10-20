AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 109,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 592,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

