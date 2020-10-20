IBM Retirement Fund Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

