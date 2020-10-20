Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 261.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,443.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

