iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $343.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

