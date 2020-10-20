Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

