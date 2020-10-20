Deirdre O’brien Sells 31,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2,010.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

