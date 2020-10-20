Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 87,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 728,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

