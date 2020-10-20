Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LMT opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
