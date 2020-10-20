Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LMT opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

