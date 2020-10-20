Mark D. Papermaster Sells 43,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

