Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after buying an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 158.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,376,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,926,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after purchasing an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

