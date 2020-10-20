WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.93. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 57,443 shares.

WHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $222.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.39.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

