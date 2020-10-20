Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 128.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

