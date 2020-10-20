MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

MD opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,481,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

