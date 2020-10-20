GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDRX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $50.14 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $556,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Analyst Recommendations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

