Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Analyst Recommendations for Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83
Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion
MEDNAX Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
MEDNAX Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
GoodRx Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Oyster Point Pharma Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Oyster Point Pharma Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report