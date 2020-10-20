Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

