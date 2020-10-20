Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OYST shares. BidaskClub raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $631.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 96.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,909,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 939,882 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth about $6,199,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 48.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

