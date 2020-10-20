Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,840 shares of company stock valued at $24,901,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

