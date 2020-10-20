Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,294 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

