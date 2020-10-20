Diversified Trust Co Makes New $238,000 Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

JJSF stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $195.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.60.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

