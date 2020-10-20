Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

