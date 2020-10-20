Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.59.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

