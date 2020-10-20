DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,557,638.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,015.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $1,245,934.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,056.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,920 shares of company stock worth $29,303,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.25 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

