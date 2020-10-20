DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 322.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 237,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 181,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.