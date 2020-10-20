DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

ESGU opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

