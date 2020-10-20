DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

