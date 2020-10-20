DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

NYSE ALL opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

