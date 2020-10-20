DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $497,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH stock opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $226.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

