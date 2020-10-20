DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

