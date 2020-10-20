Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 229,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.