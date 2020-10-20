Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.63.

MASI stock opened at $235.74 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,492 shares of company stock worth $26,785,868 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

