Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.63.
MASI stock opened at $235.74 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.
In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,492 shares of company stock worth $26,785,868 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
