Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu Acquires 1,000 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hsenghung Sam Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 76.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

