Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,654,000 after buying an additional 281,568 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 647,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 217,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.