$0.16 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.24. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $811.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.