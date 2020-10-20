IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) versus Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Head to Head Survey

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get IMAC alerts:

0.7% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of IMAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 508.11%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43% Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $15.13 million 0.58 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.41 $19.72 million ($1.42) -5.25

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Summary

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group beats IMAC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.