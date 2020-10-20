Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth Sells 200 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $18,122.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,926.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $18,055.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Margaret Tooth sold 5,200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $356,252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

