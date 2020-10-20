PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.33). PBF Energy posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 454.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.00) to ($7.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $646.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

