Comparing BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) and Netflix (OTCMKTS:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Netflix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of BB Liquidating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Netflix has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Liquidating has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and BB Liquidating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 11.85% 33.32% 7.82% BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netflix and BB Liquidating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 5 10 26 0 2.51 BB Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netflix currently has a consensus price target of $518.59, indicating a potential downside of 2.29%. Given Netflix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Netflix is more favorable than BB Liquidating.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netflix and BB Liquidating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $20.16 billion 11.61 $1.87 billion $4.13 128.50 BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than BB Liquidating.

Summary

Netflix beats BB Liquidating on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 167 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc. and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc. in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On July 16, 2013, the voluntary petition of BB Liquidating Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 23, 2010. BB Liquidating Inc. operates as a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation

