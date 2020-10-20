Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf Sells 300 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $715,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $21,294.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,866.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

