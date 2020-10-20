BidaskClub Downgrades Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Sell

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

