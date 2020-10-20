Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and Its Competitors

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 9.84 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 13.42

Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 436 977 1044 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 8.70% 3.94% 1.35%

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations competitors beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.